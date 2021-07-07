Community devastated at loss of devoted family man

FERMANAGH has been left devastated following the sudden death of a local father who has been described as the “kindest, most generous and warmest person you could ever meet.”

Tim Shields (47) of Abbey Road, Maguiresbridge (formerly of Templepatrick, Co. Antrim) was known by many as a hard-working family man, who was devoted to his wife of 15 years, Monica and their two children, Madeleine and Ben.

Speaking at Mr Shields’ funeral Mass on Monday, Canon Jimmy McPhillips paid tribute to a man who was “everyone’s go-to type of person”.

