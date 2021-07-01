CHARGES MADE IN RELATION TO LISNASKEA ATTACK

Detectives investigating an assault on a 30 year old woman at Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, on Tuesday 29th June, have charged two men aged 38 and 42, and a 44 year old woman, to appear at court.

They are charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm and criminal damage and are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday 26th July. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Advertisement

The injured woman remains in a serious condition in hospital at this time.