Carroll appointed new Northern Ireland goalkeeper coach

Roy Carroll has been appointed as the new Goalkeeping Coach for the Northern Ireland senior men’s team.

After a stellar goalkeeping career for both Manchester United and Northern Ireland, Carroll has moved into coaching in recent years and has worked in the Northern Ireland under-17 and under-19 setups for the past few months.

Carroll has already experienced working with Ian Baraclough and the Northern Ireland management team before, most recently acting as a goalkeeping coach for the senior side in their matches against Italy, Bulgaria and the USA back in March.