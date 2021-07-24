Belleek’s Alice continues to educate young Nigerians

AS THE saying goes, ‘true love will travel for as far as you let it’.

For Cloghore woman Alice Dina, this saying could never be more fitting.

Alice met the love of her life Seni at the American College in Dublin and together the blooming romantics decided to make the audacious trip to Seni’s homeland in Nigeria and start a new life in a country a lot less privileged than the one that were about to depart.

For many, this would seem like quite a daunting trip across the world, but it was not the first time that Alice and her family had left the Emerald Isle to experience life across the water.

“Travel was always important to me. My father took us to Tasmania in 1988 and we lived there for a couple of years before returning to Ireland. I also spent my third year of university studying in Grenoble in France. After graduating, I travelled around South America with my childhood French friend.”

“I do believe that all these experiences enriched my life and helped me to become more adaptable. I think it’s good to be open to new experiences and cultures, but I’m not sure you always need to travel to avail of diversity.”

“The world has become a smaller place and you can often experience a variety of cultures in your own country by embracing people and communities from elsewhere. I think Irish people have a long history of emigration and it’s nice to now see people wanting to live in Ireland because of the opportunities it provides.”

Having already experienced life away from home before, Alice and Seni packed up and headed off to Lagos in 2004 and the pair have been living there ever since.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

