Balcas workers pedal power in memory of Erne
Thirty members of staff from Balcas took part in a hydro cycle around the Island town of Enniskillen to raise funds for the Aisling Centre in memory of Erne Jones. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Balcas workers pedal power in memory of Erne

Posted: 8:54 am July 2, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

STAFF and management at Balcas are delighted to be back fundraising for worthy local causes after an 18-month hiatus.
This time, some 30 staff members took to the open water of Lough Erne on hydro-bikes for a sponsored cycle around the island town of Enniskillen.
The workmates wanted to raise money for the Aisling Centre in memory of Erne Jones and the vital work they do around mental health.
Erne’s sister, Emer, who works at Balcas and is a great supporter of everything they do at the Aisling Centre was also part of the crew who took to the water for the deserving cause.
Everyone who took part wanted to give a huge thanks to ErneAdventures for sponsoring the hire fee for the hydro-bikes event and their kind generosity all monies raised will now go directly to the Aisling Centre.
If you would like to throw a fiver their way for this Fermanagh first, all you have to do is go online to https://localgiving.org/fundraising/BalcasRocksTheLough

