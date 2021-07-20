Aoife’s ‘travellers rest’ a real treat

DRIVERS to and from Enniskillen on the A4 Belfast Road can now stop off for a quick pick-me-up coffee and pastry.

Self-professed horsey girl, Aoife Cheshire, combined her love of all things equine and home baking by opening a coffee hub on the busy road when she saw a gap in the market for a pit stop for drivers who may be travelling to work in Enniskillen or starting on a trip to Belfast.

The birth of her son also inspired her decision to become self-employed and to work hours that would suit round his childcare.

When Aoife’s husband, Derek, took over the former WG Motors car lot on the A4 at Tamlaght, she saw the opportunity to set out her stall on his property close to the busy road.

She took a horsebox and turned it from an ordinary trailer into a cute, kitsch kiosk installed a top-of-the range coffee machine and began baking ‘til her heart’s content at home to give drivers somewhere they can stop off and pick up refreshments for their journey.

As anyone who commutes to work in Enniskillen in the mornings will know the A4 is usually backed up to the Killyhevlin Hotel most mornings. So now, you can pick up a tea or croissant, traybake or scone to enjoy as you wait in traffic. Aoife’s quick service also means there will be no unnecessary hanging about.

So why the horsebox? “I’ve always loved horses,” Aoife explained, Being around horses have got me through some difficult times and I’ve seen what these animals can do for others, too so, it was an obvious choice for me to use a horsebox rather than any other type of cabin or shed,” she added.

Originally from Letterbreen, Aoife learned to bake with her grandmother growing up, a hobby she found herself turning to more and more to during lockdown and, like so many other local budding bakers she was inspired to take a leap of faith and turn her homebaking into a business despite the obstacles put in her way by the pandemic.

Drivers can puck up waffles with strawberries, cream and ice-cream smothered in sauce or go for a refreshing tropical frozen fruit smoothie, milkshake or iced-caramel latté.

Of course, Aoife serves a selections of teas and coffees to take away and since she opens every day Monday to Friday from 8am until 3pm nobody using the A4 should have to endure driver fatigue or push on to town to before taking a break again.

So from now on, look out for the cute horsebox stationed at Tamlaght Motors and give one of Aoife’s homebakes and other sweet treats a go. This little start-up could be your regular traveller’s rest.

