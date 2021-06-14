+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kerri Crudden

WATCH: Kerri Crudden makes TG4 debut

Posted: 10:04 am June 14, 2021

THERE was big excitement in the Crudden household in Aghadrumse last weekend as Kerri Crudden, daughter of Danny and Yvonne, took part in the TG4 production, ‘Cruthaim’ which aired on the 8th June.

Cruthaim is a programme that’s highlights the unusual talents/hobbies of young people who have attended an all Irish speaking school. With only one person representing each county in Ireland, Kerri was selected as Fermanagh’s representative.

As you can see from the photo, Kerri’s hobby is the beautiful art of Origami. Congratulations Kerri and enjoy your time in the limelight!

