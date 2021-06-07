Warm tributes paid to ‘happy-go-lucky’ Aidan

THE death has taken place of one of Coa’s most beloved characters.

Aidan Donnelly, aged 65 years, of Cavantillycormick, Coa, who passed away peacefully on May 14, will be remembered by all who knew him for his “happy-go-lucky” approach to life.

Reflecting on Aidan’s life, his sister-in-law Anne Donnelly told the ‘Herald, “Aidan was born on July 31, 1955 to Susan and Jim Donnelly and was the youngest of seven children. Brigeen, Rosaleen, Seamus, and Eamon and Eithne who both died in infancy.

“Aidan was only two-years-old when his father died and when his mother passed away in 1977, he lived with his brother Seamus and sister-in-law Anne.

“It was at that stage in his life that a wonderful neighbour, Mrs Bridie Green, her son Tony and sister Kay Campbell offered to put him on the bus each morning to go to Killadeas Adult Centre and collect him each evening.

“For over 30 years, this was to become his second home where he was treated with so much love and affection. He then attended Lackaboy Day Centre and Strule Erne, Irvinestown where he made life-long friends, enjoyed everyday immensely and was a cherished member of the group. Aidan had a happy-go-lucky, mischievous sense of humour, full of fun, placid and caring.

“He enjoyed music, especially Friday music sessions in Strule Erne where he joined in with Seamus Doris, Gerry Quinn and Aidan McCullagh playing his mouth organ.

“Coa Community and neighbours played a big part in his life. This was evident when he was delighted to reopen the Coa Community Hall in 1999 and again in 2015 when the hall was packed to capacity for his birthday celebrations.

“He was also a member of the Gateway Club where he loved to meet up with his friends and socialise.

“Aidan was such a happy wee chap all of his life, smiling content and made a lasting impression on all he came into contact with and who now share precious memories of him. He was especially close to his niece Sandra who loved him dearly.”

Aidan is survived by his sister Rosaleen (Patsy), brothers Seamus (Anne) and Fintan. He was predeceased by his siblings; Brigeen, Eithne and Eamon, his brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Rita.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Sandra, Ronan, Lorcan and Patricia.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007