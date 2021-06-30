Two die in heartbreaking double road tragedies

THE county came to a heartbreaking standstill this week as a result of two separate car collisions that tragically claimed the lives of two local people.

A man in his 50s died at the scene following a one-vehicle collision on the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, during the early hours of yesterday, Tuesday, morning, while a 22-year-old woman lost her life on the N3 near Belturbet just before 1am on Saturday.

Father-of-two Terry Carty was known across the Garrison community as a “hard-working family man,” who was devoted to his wife Heather and two daughters Eimear and Niamh.

Elsewhere in the county, the Enniskillen community was left devastated following the tragic passing of 22-year-old Laoise Nolan Crawford.

Remembered as a “much-loved daughter” of Deidre and Shane, and a “very special sister” to Cara, Erin, Kayla, Jackson and Matthew, the funeral of the late Laoise Nolan Crawford will be held at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, today. Erne Integrated College, paid a touching tribute to Laoise following the news of her death.

“It is with incredible sadness that we inform our school community of the tragic death of our former student Laoise.

“Laoise was the sister of Cara, Erin, Kayla and Jackson. We remember Laoise as a spirited young lady with a twinkle in her eye and a lust for life.

“Laoise loved a good conversation and a little bit of banter, we fondly remember Laoise as a popular young lady and a student with a heart of gold, who was loved by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, siblings and the wider family at this most difficult time.”

Friends of the 22-year-old took to social media in their droves, with tributes saying, “That laugh, that smile, that massive heart you had. You will never be forgotten.”

“Rest easy Laoise. You will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved you in this world.”

“It was an absolute pleasure to get to know you, I’m really going to miss your cheekiness, and seeing your name pop up. You played an important part in my life at one stage, I will miss you and I’ll always be thinking of you.”

