Tributes pour in for hardworking family man Terry Carty

TRIBUTES have poured in to remember popular father-of-two Terry Carty, who tragically died following a one-vehicle-collision on the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was known across the Garrison community as a “hard-working family man,” who was devoted to his wife Heather and two daughters Eimear and Niamh.

Garrison councillor Anthony Feely who is a close family friend of the Carty family, described the news as “heartbreaking” and a “massive shock” to the entire community.

“Terry was an extremely hard-working family man, and I have known the Carty family my whole life. It’s just heartbreaking and there has been a sense of shock over the area since his death. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, daughters, mother, and all the Carty family at this very sad time.”

Also paying tribute to the late Terry Carty was friend and local Cllr, Bernice Swift, who looked back fondly on her memories of Terry.

“I travelled on the same school bus as Terry where the Garrison grammar pupils met in Derrygonnelly for transport to Enniskillen,” she told the Herald. This school bus journey was lively and the craic was good especially with Terry’s quick wit, humour, funny yarns all of which I remember with a laugh and a smile through the tears this day.”

The Funeral Mass of the later Terry Carty will be on Saturday morning at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.