Teemore Shamrocks suspend club activity due to Covid

Teemore Shamrocks have suspended all club activities until early next after one player tested positive.

The club who responded immediately to health concerns, are continuing to work with the PHA and recieve advice on this matter.

Speaking to the Herald, Teemore Shamrocks Club Chairman, Tommy Clarke, confirmed, “One player has tested positive. A number of results have came back negative.

“We thought the most effective way to deal with it is to cease club activities until early next week when we get further advice on what we should be doing. The club secretary rang the health authorities and they said we didn’t have to cease activities but they would recommend that if we could, we should do it.

“We took the view that we would do it because of the positive case and we advised anyone who thought they may have been associated with the team to isolate or get a test.”

Teemore played Lisnaskea in the Erne Cup and the player who tested positive played in the game last Saturday. Clarke was unsure about the numbers isolating but understands more than ten people are currently self isolating.

The club will seek further advice on Tuesday , which will be 10 days after the match took place to determine if it is safe for club activity to resume.

Phil Flanagan Fermanagh PRO added, “The people in Teemore have been talking to the PHA and they’ve been given guidance and any of those that were in close contact with those involved have been asked to self isolate for ten days. They’ll continue to receive guidance from Fermanagh GAA , The Ulster Council and the PHA. “

The Erne Cup game between Lisnaskea Teemore was last Saturday.