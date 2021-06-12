Summer scheme programme opens

BOOKING for the Council’s new programme of free summer schemes for local children opened last Friday, 4 June.

The programme will offer children and young people the opportunity to get active and learn new skills at various locations across the district.

The weekly coaching programmes will focus on fundamentals of movement and skills required for all sports.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and there is no charge.

Further details on the Council’s summer multi-skills programmes including times, dates and registrations are available on the Council website at www. fermanaghomagh.com and Omagh District Council on 0300 303 1777 or email sport@fermanaghomag.com.