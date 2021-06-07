+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineStudents let their hair down after difficult two years
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
From left; Niall McCaffrey, Ciara Wilson, Ella McManus, Jade Crudden, Aoife Wray, Charlie McNally, Daniel Faux and Aaron Parkinson having fun after the the St Kevin's Leavers Mass

Students let their hair down after difficult two years

Posted: 9:02 am June 7, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

AFTER what has been a “difficult” and disrupted” two school years, staff at St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea  recently went all out to celebrate the strength and hard work of all their Year 14 students during their official last day of school.
Festivities got underway with a traditional leavers Mass delivered by Canon Dawson and Fr Jimmy McPhillips, followed by a socially distanced barbecue and some live music.
“This year group has had a difficult time of things with all the uncertainty and school closures during the pandemic.
“So, in such a crucial academic time in their lives, we felt it was important to let them know that they might be going but they certainly won’t be forgotten.
“Above all they deserved a little light-hearted fun,” explained St Kevin’s Welfare and Well-being Officer, Roisin Conlon.
While the Covid-19 pandemic has set unprecedented challenges for staff and students right across Fermanagh, principal of St Kevin’s College, Gary Kelly noted that his school’s recent leavers Mass was important to acknowledge and also celebrate.
He told the ‘Herald, “We are delighted with how things turned out, it went incredibly well and the Year 14 group really enjoyed themselves. They’ve had a tough time these last two school years and they really deserved this celebration.”
Head of Year 14, Andrea Devlin added, “I think this has been a fantastic opportunity for the students to let their hair down a little bit.
“The past stresses of the last year or more have really impacted on them and this has been an opportunity for them just to appreciate each other and their time at St Kevin’s.”
If you would like to join in on all the fun at St Kevin’s College applications for Year 13 are available online at www.stkevinscollege.co.uk

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:02 am June 7, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA