Students let their hair down after difficult two years

AFTER what has been a “difficult” and disrupted” two school years, staff at St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea recently went all out to celebrate the strength and hard work of all their Year 14 students during their official last day of school.

Festivities got underway with a traditional leavers Mass delivered by Canon Dawson and Fr Jimmy McPhillips, followed by a socially distanced barbecue and some live music.

“This year group has had a difficult time of things with all the uncertainty and school closures during the pandemic.

“So, in such a crucial academic time in their lives, we felt it was important to let them know that they might be going but they certainly won’t be forgotten.

“Above all they deserved a little light-hearted fun,” explained St Kevin’s Welfare and Well-being Officer, Roisin Conlon.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has set unprecedented challenges for staff and students right across Fermanagh, principal of St Kevin’s College, Gary Kelly noted that his school’s recent leavers Mass was important to acknowledge and also celebrate.

He told the ‘Herald, “We are delighted with how things turned out, it went incredibly well and the Year 14 group really enjoyed themselves. They’ve had a tough time these last two school years and they really deserved this celebration.”

Head of Year 14, Andrea Devlin added, “I think this has been a fantastic opportunity for the students to let their hair down a little bit.

“The past stresses of the last year or more have really impacted on them and this has been an opportunity for them just to appreciate each other and their time at St Kevin’s.”

If you would like to join in on all the fun at St Kevin’s College applications for Year 13 are available online at www.stkevinscollege.co.uk

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007