REILLY, Maurice

Posted: 6:26 pm June 15, 2021

REILLY, Maurice – 4 Castle Lane, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 14th June 2021 suddenly at home. Beloved brother of Bernadette (Sam), Marion (Dennis), Teresa (Eric), Tony (Nadine), Frances (David), Pauline, and Tina (Dominic). Pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Josie, his brother Brendan and his nephew Ben, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.3 0am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Kate, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Maurice’s wake will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Maurice’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

