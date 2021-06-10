Quigley ready to play his 100th game for Fermanagh

ONE hundred games in the green and white jersey, how does that feel, Sean?

“Jaysus, that’s news to me. I didn’t think I had that many under my belt. I had an idea I was close to it but there was a right few I didn’t want to remember, so I was trying to forget them,” he laughs.

The Roslea Shamrocks man made his debut as an 18 year-old, in 2011, against Leitrim in the league, under the management of John O’Neill. That might have been one of those games he’d rather forget.

“We played Leitrim, down in Leitrim and we got beat by a point.

“We were winning well and I came on with about 20 minutes to go and got beat, so, it didn’t go that well for me personally, or the team. It wasn’t great now. But it’s like everything else, you have to start somewhere.”

And it’s from that starting point, back 10 years ago, to now, that has delivered 21 goals and 325 points for the Ernemen. Impressive by anyone’s standards.

Family

Quigley always had a natural ability, not that he’s the type to brag in any way, but sometimes it’s just ‘in you’ and that ability runs through his family.

Sean’s older brothers, Seamus and Conor both played for club and county and both had ability in abundance.

“Do I miss playing with them? Aw yeah, because at that point, they were a couple of the best players in Fermanagh and when we were all coming from the one house and when your mother is going to the match, or your father is going to the match, it’s a great sense of pride for them, that they have three sons on the Fermanagh team. It’s nice for them and it’s something I look back at very fondly, that I got the chance to do that.”

Indeed, Sean attributes a lot of his playing success to his mother, Michelle.

“Only for her I probably wouldn’t be playing for Fermanagh at the minute, whether it was buying football boots or tripping around the roads bringing me to training.”

