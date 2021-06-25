PREVIEW: Clubs Players’ Finals throw-in tonight

KinawleyÕs Aaron Tierney tries to hold off the challenge of DerrygonnellyÕs Oisin Smyth.

There are four finals in the Clubs Players’ Competition this weekend, with Division 1A between Derrygonnelly Harps and Kinawley Brian Borus and Division 2B between Derrylin and St Pat’s Donagh kick starting the action tonight.

Tomorrow evening the Division 1B final will see neighbours Devenish and Erne Gaels go head to head in Derrygonnelly while over in Roslea in the Division 2A final will see Aghadrumsee play Lisnaskea.

Mark McGoldrick talked to eight players who will line out this weekend for their clubs.

MICHAEL JONES,DERRYGONNELLY HARPS, told the Herald, “The Club Players’ Competition has been a good way of helping teams get back into the swing of things and try out new players. It has also given the young players in the squad a chance to put their hand up for selection as well.”

CIARAN BREEN,KINAWLEY BRIAN BORUS, said, “We have found it very beneficial. We have tried out a number of different players in different positions. It has been a good way to get meaningful game time for those players that maybe in another season mightn’t have got the same amount.”