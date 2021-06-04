Murphy hopeful the team can bounce back

FERMANAGH captain Courteney Murphy is eager to put last weekend’s disappointing performance against Sligo behind them, as they focus on their relegation battle with Down this weekend.

“It wasn’t a good performance, I think that was the worst of it. It was a strong Sligo team but we just didn’t perform at all. It was a tough day.

“Sligo got a really good start on us and we really struggled for scores in the first 15 minutes and they got a good lead. They were very strong and very fast and after that it was hard for us to claw it back.

“The way the league is this year, you don’t have time to dwell, you’re straight into the next game. We’ll look over last week’s performance and get straight back to training on Wednesday and get focussing on Down.”

Murphy knows, the Mourne ladies will be another tough proposition, having been on the wrong side of a 3-10 to 1-08 beating at the hands of the Down outfit last year in the league.

