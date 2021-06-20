McGUINNESS, Seamus

McGUINNESS – The death has taken place June 19th, 2021 at Melmount Manor of Seamus McGuinness, 72 Melmount Road, Strabane and formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Laura and Anita, dearly loved grandfather of Cathal, Niamh and James and brother of Patricia, Angela, Philip, Josephine, Geraldine and the late Aiden.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, June 22nd at 12.20 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents’ Comfort Fund

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus), the house and funeral will be private to family only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

