Dean Curry will remain at Ballinamallard Utd

Mallards strengthen squad with signings

Posted: 4:45 pm June 17, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
 
BALLINAMALLARD UTD manager Harry McConkey has secured the services of Niall Grace, Ryan Morrow and Dean Curry for the season ahead.
 
All three players joined the club last August but due to the lack of football the trio never had a chance to impress at Ferney Park.
 
Curry and Morrow previously played for Institute and midfielder Grace moved to Fermanagh from  Letterkenny side Bonagee United.  McConkey confirmed all three have signed a one year contract at the club.
 
The confirmation of the signings comes after Colm McLaughlin returns to Ferney Park from Institute. McLaughlin first joined the Mallards back in 2013 on loan from Sligo Rovers but only made one first team appearance before moving to the ‘Stute. He then returned under Whitey Anderson in 2014 and became a regular on the team sheet.
 
