Local man denies attempted murder of police officer
Local man denies attempted murder of police officer

Posted: 10:42 am June 1, 2021

BELFAST ATTACK: A Fermanagh man charged with attempting to murder a police officer is to stand trial in Belfast later this year.

Peter Thomas Granaghan was arrested after a bomb was found under an off-duty police officer’s vehicle parked outside a golf club in east Belfast.

Granaghan, from Blackrock Park in Belleek, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison denied three charges arising from the discovery at Shandon Park Golf Club in June 2019.

Granaghan (40) entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to all three offences. He denied attempting to murder a serving member of the PSNI between May, 31 and June, 1 2019.

He also denies unlawfully and maliciously making an under-vehicle improvised explosive device on dates between June 1, 2018 and June, 2 2019 and of possession of an IED with intent to endanger life. 

The date set for trial is August, 31 and Granaghan was remanded back into custody.

 

