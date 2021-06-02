Keep our discipline and we can win this game’- Baldwin

THE winners of this Sunday’s clash between Louth and Fermanagh will be crowed Division 3B champions and more importantly, promoted to Division 3A for the 2022 season.

Fermanagh go into the game undefeated, having drawn with Cavan and beaten Leitrim the last day out.

For Fermanagh hurling manager, Joe Baldwin, it’s a huge opportunity for this young Fermanagh side and one not to let pass them by.

“I honestly feel if we can keep our discipline and not give handy frees to Darren Geoghegan (Louth free taker) then we will have a massive massive opportunity to gain promotion for next season.

“The players have worked really well in training, we had an excellent game against Leitrim on Sunday past in Carrick on Shannon, we scored 5-19 and with 12 changes from the league game, a lot of younger lads have came in and really impressed me.

