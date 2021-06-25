+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kerry Foods, Enniskillen

Jobs secured as Kerryfoods ready-meal company changes hands

Posted: 5:23 pm June 25, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

THERE WILL be no job losses at the Kerryfoods’ Enniskillen processing plant when the €819 million sale of the company’s meat and meals business to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation goes ahead likely in the fourth quarter of this year.


The Herald contacted Kerryfoods plc once news of the sale of the Irish branded meats business was announced by the company on Friday.
A spokesperson for Kerryfoods confirmed “there will be no job losses when the deal goes through. All jobs at Enniskillen will be transferred to the new owners.” Kerryfoods, Enniskillen employs approximately 250 people.


In a statement, Kerryfoods announced it had reached agreement to sell its consumer foods’ meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation for a cash consideration of €819m or £704m subject to routine closing adjustments like regulatory approval.

