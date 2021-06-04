Hurling stalwart’s legacy will live on in Lisnaskea

THE death has taken place of one of Fermanagh’s most influential hurling figures.

Tony Jackman, aged 79 years of the Knock’s, Lisnaskea, died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday of last week surrounded by his family.

Mr Jackman was a stalwart of the Lisnaskea Emmetts hurling club and was held in high esteem to all who knew him on and off the pitch.

Canon Jimmy McPhillips reflected on the life of Mr Jackman during his funeral mass at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea on Friday morning.

“Hurling the ancient Irish game was where his heart lay,” he told mourners.

“At a local level in Lisnaskea, the Emmetts were blessed to have Tony Jackman at the helm. Tony alongside a few others were instrumental in the reformation of the hurling club back in 1982 and there he remained as chairman for over 20 years and managed many of the hurling teams over that period of time.

