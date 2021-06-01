Great Prizes on offer for Enniskillen Shoppers

The Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) has come up with a new idea which is sure to put an inch to shoppers’ steps and boost to the town centre. The innovative but simple Mi Rewards scheme gives shoppers points every time they spend in a registered Enniskillen business and is launched just as retailers and shoppers are delighted to be back in the town centre. Mi Rewards members will be entered into a monthly draw for spectacular bespoke prizes that include, £1,200’s worth of Enniskillen gift cards to spend and a private food and drink tour of Enniskillen with the Enniskillen Taste Experience to name but a few.

Check out the details below and get shopping locally to win amazing prizes:

Q What is Mi-Rewards?

A new loyalty scheme to reward Enniskillen shoppers.

Q Is there an app for Mi-rewards?

Yes, you can download the app for Apple and android devices.

Q How do I sign up?

All you have to do is visit mi-rewards.com/enniskillen where you will be asked to link your debit and/or credit card to the scheme in a one-off action and that’s it!

Q What are the rewards?

Every time you use your linked debit and/or credit card in one of the participating Enniskillen shops or restaurants, you will earn one point for every pound spent. Each time you collect 10 points you’re automatically entered into a monthly draw with a chance to win an amazing prize.

Q Is there a limit to the number of entries I can have?

No, there is no limit. Every time you spend enough to earn 10 points you get another entry into the draw.

Q Are there prizes every month?

Yes! Each month there will be a main prize of anything from free parking for a year in Enniskillen to a private food & drink tour for you and five friends. Plus, there will be super spot prizes on offer as well. You can check the Mi Rewards app for all prize information. (Available via Google Play or App Store)

Q What is the launch prize for June?

One lucky shopper will win £1,200 of Enniskillen gift cards, which you can use in over 120 shops in Enniskillen

Q What do I do now?

After you sign up and register your cards, just shop in any of the registered businesses and start earning points to win prizes.