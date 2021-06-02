Enniskillen rowers make history in Eton Dorney

Winners of the Hedsor Cup at the National Schools Regatta. From Left; Lewis Nixon, Charlie Smith, Frankie Reihill, Tim Murphy and Tom Blake

ENNISKILLEN Royal Boat Club enjoyed a successful weekend across the water, at the National Schools’ Regatta in Eton Dorney.

They enjoyed five top ten finishes in illustrious company and made history when the boys won the J18 Coxed Fours Championship and became the first boys Irish crew to ever win a Championship event.

Frankie Reihill was the cox in that crew and was accompanied by Lewis Nixon, Charlie Smith, Tim Murphy and Tom Blake. They beat nine crews to land the title and they won by a good length of clear water.

For Reihill, there was a feeling of elation at winning such a prestigious competition.

“It was absolutely wonderful, it was the first crew from Enniskillen to ever win a Championship event so we’ve made history. It’s great to go over and beat such pedigree in London because there’s huge crews like St Paul’s, Eton, all the huge names in British rowing and to go over there and actually have a chance and win is great.”

