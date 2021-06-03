Column: Opinions count for little…

Opinions count for little…but that doesn’t stop us giving them!

AS a player I would often try to remove myself from opinions outside of the team. I would acknowledge and accept the views of people I met who wanted to discuss football but would privately ignore them, as I believed we could and would, win every game we played.

Finishing in the top two in a group that included Ulster Champions Cavan and the impressive Derry was what we all were hoping for but, in truth, not fully expecting.

Thankfully our opinions and thoughts do not count for anything on the field of play. One point down in injury time, not performing to our best, the prospect of a league semi-final looked a long way off. After the manner of last week’s defeat to Derry, the players showed great character to be able to lift themselves up and snatch a draw in the end.