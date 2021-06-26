Businesses concerned about footfall drop off over flags

CONCERNS have emerged from business owners who fear a drop off in footfall over the erection of pro-Union flags across Enniskillen.

According to Fermanagh MLA, Jemma Dolan, customers have felt “unwelcome” due to the vast amount of flags and banners erected to commemorate the centenary of Northern Ireland.



“A number of business owners have contacted me to say that some of their customers are starting to feel unwelcome in the town and they fear a drop off in footfall,” she told the Herald.

“The Minister for Infrastructure has responded to me on the issue of the escalation in the number of flags erected on the Dublin Road and Gaol Square area of Enniskillen.



“I know that locally, Roads Service are liaising with the Community Policing Unit in Enniskillen but unfortunately the Minister is unwilling to ask Roads Service to remove them.”

Ms Dolan, added, “I have stated time and time again that I have no problem with anyone flying flags for shorter periods of time in areas where they are welcome.

“However the amount of flags put up on the Dublin Road and Gaol Square is concerning to locals who live there and also to the businesses in Enniskillen.



“Remember they have been put up outside schools, the College, in an integrated residential area and in the heart of the Enniskillen trading zone.

“I will continue to work on this issue and engage with the statutory bodies who are working locally to resolve this problem. I just wish the Ministers of Infrastructure and Justice would show a little more urgency on this matter.”