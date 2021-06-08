Appeal for information following high speed chase

APPEAL: POLICE are urging witnesses to a high speed chase which began in Fermanagh and ended in Omagh to come forward.

Police said officers from their district support team witnessed a vehicle driving dangerously on the Boa Island Road between Belleek and Kesh on the night of Saturday, May 30th.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but according to the local PSNI facebook page “the driver, however, had other ideas and put the foot down.”

“A pursuit was commenced from the Kesh area and onto the Clanabogan Road, Omagh.

“With help from local police, Mid Tyrone and Erne North neighbourhood policing teams, we safely stopped the vehicle with use of a stinger device and a hedge,” the social media account read, “A male tried to make off but he wasn’t as quick on his feet and was subsequently arrested for various motoring offences.”

Police ask anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information on this incident to get in touch via the non-emergency 101 number, or via private facebook message quoting the reference number 2122 of May 30, 2021.

