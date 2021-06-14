A step closer to making children safe crossing busy rural junction

THERE has been a progress update in relation to the Dernawilt bus stop near Roslea, as parents continue to “fear for the worse” over the safety of school children crossing at the rural junction.

Speaking about the update, Cllr Eamon Keenan, pictured below, told the Herald, “I can confirm that the site meeting has taken place at Dernawilt cross with DFI Roads, Transport Depts and Road Police.

“All have agreed that there are safety concerns with regards to children crossing at this busy junction.

“The transport providers have confirmed that they would be content turning off at the Dernawilt Road to the Laghey Road to let children off the buses, provided that there was a suitable turning area to safely rejoin the traffic on the Dernawilt Road.

“DFI is now adding this project which if passed will provide a drop off point for buses, a turning area and additional parking spaces to be considered to its list of Local Transport and Safety Measures (LTSM) projects for 2020-2021 and the proposed works programmes for 2021-2022.

“Hopefully now we are a step closer to seeing this considerable risk to local children being addressed and eradicated.”

This ongoing issue has been a major talking point among locals who have called for changes to be made year after year in a bid to stop a “serious accident” from occurring.

Jim O’Neill of O’Neill’s Mace just opposite the Dernawilt bus stop previously told the Herald that the current situation was an “accident waiting to happen.”

He warned, “I have seen school children getting off buses in the pitch black and having to dodge lorries flying past them to get across the road.

“When I first reported this issue over three years ago, a small sign was put up that can’t even be seen by oncoming traffic and nothing has been done since.

“All we’re asking for is a standard sign to warn other drivers of the crossing, extra safety measures like a crossing patrol system, lights,and space to be allocated for parents to safely collect their children.

“We need to keep our children safe and build them a proper bus stop before it’s too late.”