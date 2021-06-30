300 more fans allowed to attend Monaghan v Fermanagh

The Irish Government has brought forward by two days the 500 spectator limit at venues with a 5000 or more capacity. The announcement means that this Saturday’s Ulster Championship quarter final between Fermanagh and Monaghan, in Clones, will have 500 fans in attendance rather than the expected 200.

Initially, plans to increase numbers at sporting venues was due to commence on Monday July 5 but the Irish Minister for Sport Jack Chambers this morning decided to bring the increase forward, allowing this weekend’s games to have a larger number of people come through the gates.

Minister Chambers also said “Further proposals on increasing capacity and matches are being developed for July and August.”