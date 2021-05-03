Vote to mark centenary of the state wins by one

TONIGHT: FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has agreed to illuminate Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre in the Council’s corporate colour purple, to mark the Northern Ireland centenary by majority of a single vote.
the DUP’s Deborah Erskine argued that “It is the day Northern Ireland was created and no matter what our position it’s important we reflect on that.”
The vote passed 19 to 18 with one abstention.
