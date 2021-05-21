Two vehicles seized in Lisnaskea

Police are investigating a series of thefts from properties in the Brookeborough, Newtownbutler, Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge areas have seized a car and a van and recovered suspected stolen items.

Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said, “As part of our ongoing investigation into the series of thefts which we believe may be linked, we recovered a car and a van in Lisnaskea on Wednesday (19 May). The van contained a number of suspected stolen items and both vehicles have been recovered for forensic examination.

“The incidents have included the theft of galvanised gates, plant, agricultural and gardening machinery, bicycles and tools from garages, sheds, yards and outbuildings.

“While our investigation is ongoing, it is important that we all work together to make the countryside safer for everyone. In the first instance, if you notice any activity that raises your suspicion, report it straight away to police.

Advertisement

“It could be an unusual vehicle seen parked or travelling on a road in the area, or someone calling and asking for directions. Remember that these could well be criminals checking out what’s on offer, what vehicles they will need to transport the items they intend to steal, and the level of any security. Take a note of the vehicle registration number and a description of the vehicle and pass that onto Police.

“Criminals are always on the lookout for valuable items that they can easily re-sell. Tools, quads, trailers and other items of farm machinery should therefore be kept locked away in shed, garages or outbuildings, when not in use. And, for added security, people should consider locking gates, using British Standard closed shackled padlocks, at yards and on laneways to prevent unauthorised vehicular access.”