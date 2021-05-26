+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Enniskillen
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Enniskillen

Posted: 12:17 pm May 26, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

Staff and customers held a suspected attempted robber following an incident at an Enniskillen shop this morning.
Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery at a premises on the Cornagrade Road of Enniskillen.
At around 10.15am, police received a report that a male, believed to be armed with a knife, had attempted to stab a member of staff at the Costcutters shop on the busy town centre road.
The man was detained by members of staff and customers who held him to the ground until officers arrived.
A male and female have been arrested in relation to the incident and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 499 of 26/05/21.

