The wait is over for Fermanagh hurlers

It has been a long time coming for Joe Baldwin and his Fermanagh hurlers but this Sunday they will travel to Breffni Park for their first round league match against Cavan.

Fermanagh have high hopes for the season ahead, with aspirations to get back to the Lory Meagher final and this year to go one step further and win it.

The road to Croke begins on Sunday because Baldwin believes momentum will play a big part in their season.

“Once you get momentum on anything, it’s like a moving vehicle, it’s very hard to stop. We would certainly be looking at this game to try and get a win and get the momentum.”

Fermanagh have welcomed back a number of players this season, the likes of Ryan Bogue and Thomas Cleary. They have also taken advantage of the three player rule for weaker counties and brought in Barney McAuley from Loughgiel, Ruairi Bannon from Loch Mor dal gCais in Antrim and Kevin McGarry who is from Fermanagh but has been hurling for Portaferry in recent years.

At the weekend, Fermanagh played a challenge match against St Peter’s Warrenpoint and racked up an impressive 3-33. McGarry was unavailable due to club commitments but Baldwin was pleased with how his side performed.

“We can’t really use the excuse of the team blending in because that game yesterday (Sunday), the new boys did blend in very well and they are all accomplished hurlers in their own right.