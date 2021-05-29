Sligo is as must win game says Doonan

IT wasn’t the start Joanne Doonan and her teammates were hoping for but the joint vice captain is drawing on the positives, rather than the negatives, after their defeat to Roscommon.

“We’re disappointed to lose but we have a lot to learn from that game and we should probably take some confidence in a sense, because the opportunities were there to beat them. We had a few missed goal chances and we had a lot of possession, especially in the second half and when we look back, it was our own mistakes that cost us the game but these are very fixable. We’re not looking at them thinking they’re a million miles away from us.”

Fermanagh and Down have failed to register any points on the table from their opening game while Roscommon and this weekend’s opponents Sligo are sitting with three points apiece. The Yeats County is Fermanagh’s opposition in round two and the Kinawley club player is confident but mindful that Sligo produced a fine performance to beat a fancied Down side.

“They (Sligo) had a good win over Down. I suppose they’re quite level but you probably would’ve had your money on Down to come out on top of that. It seemed to be that goals won them the game.

Looking at that, if we can keep the goals out and right the wrongs from our game last week we’ll be fancying our chances.

“ We’re not going in complacent. At this stage it’s a must-win game for us.”