SHANNON, Owen – Enfield, Co. Meath and formerly Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 26th April 2021, peacefully in the loving care of his daughter Nicola, husband of the late Maureen, RIP.

Remains will arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th May in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Mass viewable on St. Ninnidh’s Church webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing children Steven, Mary and Nicola. Pre-deceased by his son Mark, RIP. Greatly loved and missed by his sisters Loretta Gleeson (Lisnaskea) and Bina (Mary) Clancy (Newcastle West). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.