Samantha’s new single rockets to number one in the Country charts

IT has been a week of worldwide success for Fermanagh singing sensation Samantha Breslin after her latest single ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ sky-rocketed straight to No.1 on the Irish Country charts and shot to No.2 in the world Country music category.

Speaking on her recent success, the Lisnaskea beauty told the Herald that she was “absolutely delighted” to hear the news after what has been a long and gruelling year for entertainers up and down the country.

“I heard the song ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ in the movie ‘Rio Bravo’ and I fell in love with it,” explained the talented singer.

“I thought it was very catchy and it wasn’t very well known which was even a bigger bonus. I was absolutely delighted with the outcome.

“I was completely overwhelmed about the support I had behind me, it was unreal. I just want to say a massive thank you to all who purchased and downloaded my single, it has meant the absolute world to me.”

With no limit as to what this country singer can achieve next, Samantha is planning to build on her recent rise to the top by releasing her first ever Country album for fans in the coming months.

