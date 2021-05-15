+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSamantha’s new single rockets to number one in the Country charts
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Samantha’s new single rockets to number one in the Country charts

Posted: 1:18 pm May 15, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

IT has been a week of worldwide success for Fermanagh singing sensation Samantha Breslin after her latest single ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ sky-rocketed straight to No.1 on the Irish Country charts and shot to No.2 in the world Country music category.
Speaking on her recent success, the Lisnaskea beauty told the Herald that she was “absolutely delighted” to hear the news after what has been a long and gruelling year for entertainers up and down the country.
“I heard the song ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ in the movie ‘Rio Bravo’ and I fell in love with it,” explained the talented singer.
“I thought it was very catchy and it wasn’t very well known which was even a bigger bonus. I was absolutely delighted with the outcome.
“I was completely overwhelmed about the support I had behind me, it was unreal. I just want to say a massive thank you to all who purchased and downloaded my single, it has meant the absolute world to me.”
With no limit as to what this country singer can achieve next, Samantha is planning to build on her recent rise to the top by releasing her first ever Country album for fans in the coming months.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:18 pm May 15, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA