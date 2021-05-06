Retired businessman (85) on bail over sex abuse charge

A RETIRED local businessman who is the first to be charged in relation to a number of historical child sex abuse cases here in Fermanagh has been remanded on bail.

James Balmer (85) of Cherryville, Enniskillen, appeared via videolink at Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday over five charges of indecent assault on a male.

The court heard that between September 1 and 15, September 16, September 30 1989, and again between November 17, 1988, and November 17, 1990, Balmer allegedly assaulted two males.

The defendant did not object to the holding of a preliminary enquiry with District Judge Steven Keown satisfied there was a case to answer.

In court the defendant did not give any evidence or call witnesses, the case will be heard again at Dungannon Crown Court on June 10 and Balmer was released on bail of £500.

