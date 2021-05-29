+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineQuestions raised on Public Realm scheme timing
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Artist impression of The Diamond, Enniskillen

Questions raised on Public Realm scheme timing

Posted: 1:44 pm May 29, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

Works are progressing and remain on programme for completion by spring 2022.

THE HERALD has raised  questions about the timing and planning behind the public realm scheme which, is still ongoing, obstructing traffic and inconveniencing shoppers at the same time as retail reopened after 14 months of interrupted trade.
The Fermanagh Herald asked the contractors, F P McCann, who work on the £5.2m project could not have been expedited during three consecutive lockdowns. It was asked of them to explain why their construction workers could not, for example, work night shifts and weekends, and why the opportunity  which presented itself to complete the project in time for the re-opening of long-suffering retail, was not taken advantage of.
F P McCann said “all media communications are dealt with through our client,” Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the questions were re-directed there.

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:44 pm May 29, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA