Questions raised on Public Realm scheme timing

Works are progressing and remain on programme for completion by spring 2022.

THE HERALD has raised questions about the timing and planning behind the public realm scheme which, is still ongoing, obstructing traffic and inconveniencing shoppers at the same time as retail reopened after 14 months of interrupted trade.

The Fermanagh Herald asked the contractors, F P McCann, who work on the £5.2m project could not have been expedited during three consecutive lockdowns. It was asked of them to explain why their construction workers could not, for example, work night shifts and weekends, and why the opportunity which presented itself to complete the project in time for the re-opening of long-suffering retail, was not taken advantage of.

F P McCann said “all media communications are dealt with through our client,” Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the questions were re-directed there.