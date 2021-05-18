+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PSNI close case into attempted murder of Kesh policeman
PSNI close case into attempted murder of Kesh policeman

Posted: 7:08 pm May 18, 2021

CLOSED: THE investigation into the alleged attempted murder of a police officer at his home in Kesh last year has quietly closed and a man arrested in connection with the incident, no longer wanted as a suspect.

