Pressure for Fermanagh to catch up on Sligo Rd. work
Pressure for Fermanagh to catch up on Sligo Rd. work

Posted: 10:04 am May 21, 2021

PROJECT: WITH work continuing at pace upgrading the southern side of the Enniskillen to Sligo road, the pressure is now on for the northern authorities to provide a similar investment on the Fermanagh side of the route.

The N16 realignment project will soon be inching towards the Fermanagh border from Sligo. The project, which was announced in 2019, will eventually see the entire stretch from Sligo to Belcoo upgraded, calling for similar improvements on this side of the border in Fermanagh. 

The N16 realignment project will soon be inching towards the Fermanagh border from Sligo. The project, which was announced in 2019, will eventually see the entire stretch from Sligo to Belcoo upgraded, calling for similar improvements on this side of the border in Fermanagh.

