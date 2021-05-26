+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police warning over sinister impersonation scams
Police warning over sinister impersonation scams

Posted: 9:59 am May 26, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE have issued an urgent warning to the local community over a recent surge in so-called “impersonation scams” targeting local older people.
Over the past number of weeks the PSNI have been warning of the scams which involve a scammer pretending to be a police officer, or someone else in a position of trust such a bank official, and contacting an unsuspecting member in an attempt to trick them into handing over money.
Police have said these scams have been increasing right across the North in recent times.
Often, the scammer will claim to be from the police ‘fraud department’ and will ask for money or valuables, claiming if they are not handed in there will be either an arrest of house search.
“Criminals are contacting older people pretending to be police officers,” said a Fermanagh PSNI spokesman. “They are asking for information about what valuables, cash and jewellery the older person had in their house.
“Police will never contact you to ask about valuables in your home and ask you to hand over money. Police will never ask you to provide them with money to assist and investigation. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.”

