Pogba supports man who lost limb in accident

MANCHESTER United’s Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to tell a Fintona man who recently lost a lower limb in an accident “Be strong. We all need you”.

When Richard Clarke lost a lower limb following a work-related accident his family contacted Manchester United asking for a message of support. The club’s star midfielder, Pogba, then recorded a heartfelt and inspiring video telling Richard that “all the guys” at Man. Utd. will “think of you, pray for you. Do not give up. Never.”

“I want you to be strong,” Paul Pogba said to camera, “Be strong for yourself first of all. Be strong for your kids and we will be strong also for you.”

Telling Richard “I hope, really hope, that we will meet one day,” the former Golden Boy award winner and World Cup champion continued: “You not giving up will give myself and all the guys the chance not to give up.

“I will always say ‘I’m lucky to be healthy and everything’ and for you not giving up we will not give up,” the Frenchman told his Fintona fan.

