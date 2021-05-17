Party Bees putting the smiles on faces

THE PARTY BEES entertainment service has put smiles across the faces of Fermanagh youngsters for almost six years now.

At the helm of its success is Jolene Nig Uidhir from Enniskillen, who said “I found what I was put on this earth to do” through her love for children that has placed her business at the heart of local communities.

“I always had this passion for children and my friends would always say that I needed to do something with children.

“I thought you know what, it’s time. When I was off on maternity leave I did a couple of bootcamps on face painting, balloon modelling and different things like that.

“I’ve watched families grow from christening parties to then doing their birthdays every year and any siblings that also come along, it’s just brilliant.

“There’s not a child in Fermanagh you don’t know between parties and schools and I adore what I do,” explained Jolene.

Speaking on the impact of Covid she said, “Initially it was a case of the fear factor because we had an unbelievable amount of stuff planned.

“Our first big hit was St Patrick’s day which was always a good lift for us. Whenever lockdown hit I was booked in for Derrygonnelly and Enniskillen on St Patrick’s day and had actually sold out the Westville hotel for a morning and afternoon event for Easter and that was gone.

“I quit the facepainting straight away as I just didn’t want to take the risk.”

Jolene added, “The first lockdown I loved because I was throwing videos up left, right and centre online. We did table quizzes, bake-alongs, and online birthday parties.

“It was important for me because I wanted to boost morale, I had mammy’s message to say kids were disappointed and needed a pick-up.

“They’re so young and had been sitting in the house not knowing what’s going on. When it came to it I thought, this is the gift that I am able to give to people during this difficult time.

“What I do is very old fashioned, just singing and dancing and having fun and I started doing the socially distanced visits to various housing estates.”

The mum-of-three admitted that while the visits meant so much to people, it also helped her see the positives of lockdown.

“It’s easy for parents to go over the top with these parties and they spend a lot of money. Before lockdown it had turned into a party competition and I seen a lot of pressure on parents.

“Lockdown has stopped parents getting caught in this spiral and stripped things back, sometimes less is more and all it takes is a wee bit of fun. Spending time with loved ones is what kids enjoy most.”

Looking to the future Jolene said, “I’ve been inundated already with party bookings but I’m playing it safe and only taking bookings for weddings just to see how restrictions go.

“I want to encourage people that just because restrictions are loosened to not get carried away and maybe stretch to that extra family or two.

“We have to be responsible and take it one step at a time, I’m so excited to get back out but we must be mindful.

“In order to have future parties for our children we must play the next 6-12 months very safely. All we’re offering at the minute is garden visits and they can be booked by calling 07789952633 or by directly messaging The Party Bees via Facebook.”