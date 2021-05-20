Paddy Bradley looks ahead to Derry v Fermanagh

Derry and Fermanagh know each other inside out and obviously with Rory having been with Fermanagh he knows all the players and with Fermanagh playing a similar type style to when he was there and both teams coming off the back of two good victories, the winner will very much be in the top two and in the hunt for promotion.

Derry have home advantage and they have been using the stadium pitch for training’s. I know you often talk about pitches but Owenbeg is a lot bigger and it helps to play on it. The more you play on it the more used to it you become. It’s very hard to play defensive football in Owenbeg because it’s so big and so wide, so Derry will be well used to playing on it and that will suit them down to the ground.

Derry were very impressive at the weekend, I saw the highlights, a lot of their big players are playing well. The likes of Chrissy (McKaigue) and Brendan (Rogers) and Conor Glass has come back from Australia and has taken that bit of time to settle in had a very good game and Emmett Bradley, who teaches with me, is flying and scored three points and then you have Shane (McGuigan) and Niall (Loughlin) up front. I would definitely think Derry are the favourites but Fermanagh are hard to beat and they will keep things pretty tight.