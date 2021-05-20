+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportPaddy Bradley looks ahead to Derry v Fermanagh
Paddy Bradley

Paddy Bradley looks ahead to Derry v Fermanagh

Posted: 5:37 pm May 20, 2021

Derry and Fermanagh know each other inside out and obviously with Rory having been with Fermanagh he knows all the players and with Fermanagh playing a similar type style to when he was there and both teams coming off the back of two good victories, the winner will very much be in the top two and in the hunt for promotion. 

Derry have home advantage and they have been using the stadium pitch for training’s. I know you often talk about pitches but Owenbeg is a lot bigger and it helps to play on it. The more you play on it the more used to it you become. It’s very hard to play defensive football in Owenbeg because it’s so big and so wide, so Derry will be well used to playing on it and that will suit them down to the ground.

Derry were very impressive at the weekend, I saw the highlights, a lot of their big players are playing well. The likes of Chrissy (McKaigue) and Brendan (Rogers) and Conor Glass has come back from Australia and has taken that bit of time to settle in had a very good game and Emmett Bradley, who teaches with me, is flying and scored three points and then you have Shane (McGuigan) and Niall (Loughlin) up front. I would definitely think Derry are the favourites but Fermanagh are hard to beat and they will keep things pretty tight.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:37 pm May 20, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA