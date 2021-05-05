No decision has been made about competition structure

LAST week’s correspondence from Fermanagh Competitions Control Committee chairperson Phil Flanagan stated;

“By way of an update, clubs can begin to prepare for an 18 game Senior Football League campaign that will commence on Friday 21st May 2021 and a 9 game Erne Cup that will commence on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

This allows 3 further free weekends for players to prepare for the season, building on the work that has been carried out to date.”

On Monday afternoon, the information with regards to the forthcoming season suggests a change may be on the way should clubs choose it.

“What we sent out was a date for people to prepare for, when adult football is going to begin. There hasn’t been any firm decision as to what structure competitions will take” says Flanagan.

Despite the e-mail outlining that 18 senior league games were on the horizon and nine Erne Cup games, a meeting of the Fermanagh County Committee on Tuesday night (last night), with the agreement of the CCC, will give clubs two options to choose from.

Option one, as stated in the initial correspondence will be an 18 round league as normal, followed by the Championship and a promotion/relegation play-off. Option two, splitting Division One and Division Two into groups of five and you play each team once and then play nine league games. Meaning each team would play at least 13 league games.

