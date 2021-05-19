No Breffni Blues for Fermanagh in league opener

Fermanagh 0-15

Cavan 0-14

IN a game which could have a massive bearing on who stays up in Division 3 and who might be contesting for a promotion place to the second division, a Sean Quigley-inspired Fermanagh got their first two points on the board with a victory against the reigning Ulster Champions Cavan in Brewster Park on Saturday evening.

It was a new-look Fermanagh team that Ryan McMenamin fielded for the clash with the Breffni-men.

Three 2019 St Michael’s College Hogan Cup winners, Luke Flanagan, Josh Largo-Elis and Conor Love all started, with the latter making his starting senior debut for the county.

The return of experienced veterans Sean Quigley and Chris Snow gave Fermanagh that extra bit of experience in a noticeably young team lineout.

It was the Ulster Champions who opened the scoring initially with debutant Patrick Reilly converting a free to get the Ulster Champions up and running.

