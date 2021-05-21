+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeBusiness in the communityMLA leads calls for end of ‘Brexit credit card rip-off’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

MLA leads calls for end of ‘Brexit credit card rip-off’

Posted: 6:48 pm May 21, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

RIP-OFF: LOCAL MLA Jemma Dolan, has tabled a motion at the Assembly calling for the government to take action and remove what has been branded the “Brexit credit card rip-off”.

Since the UK left the EU on January, 1 this year, credit card companies have increased the fees they are charging EU merchants when UK cardholders are buying their goods online. 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:48 pm May 21, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA