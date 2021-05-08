‘Mindless destruction must stop’ – Barton

FOR THE second time in just two weeks apparent vandals have attacked a much loved community walkway in a local village.

With reports of antisocial behaviour in the area also, it appears the Mill Race walk in Ballinamallard has become a favourite haunt for people with seemingly no respect for community property, with two incidents of suspected criminal damage in recent weeks.

The Erne North neighbourhood police team discovered the latest damage to the walkway on Sunday. Included in the apparent vandalism spree was damage to a metal fence along the walkway and items thrown in the river. Empty alcohol bottles were also in the vicinity.

“This sort of behaviour is disgraceful,” said Constable O’Loane. “The people doing this are ruining a community resource.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on the non-emergency 101 number.

It’s the second time in a fortnight police have had to make the very same appeal, with the same area suffering significant suspected vandalism two weeks ago. On that occasion the Mill Race walkway’s wooden fencing and bridge were broken up.

Appealing for witnesses, police said they believed that damage was caused sometime between April 16 and April 19, and asked anyone with any information to call 101 and quote the reference 354 of 19/04/21.

In response to that post, some locals noted the criminal damage wasn’t the only case of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent times, with one person claiming people were throwing food at passing cars and another claiming pensioners were being “tortured” by people knocking on their doors and running away.

Local MLA Rosemary Barton said the latest bout of vandalism to what is a community area in Ballinamallard “just serves to harm the local population.”

“This is the second reported damage to the community area near the Mill Race at Ballinamallard in as many weeks,” she said. “This mindless wanton destruction must stop.

“I would invite all those who are engaged in such activity to turn their attention to doing something positive for the local community instead of these disgraceful actions.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007