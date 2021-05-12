McMenamin relishing the chance to play the Ulster Champ

A result “is massive but it’s not the end of the world,” says Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin, ahead of their first round meeting with Cavan on Saturday evening. McMenamin is a man who put things in perspective, maybe Covid has given us all a bit of perspective?

But if Fermanagh can overcome the reigning Ulster champions it would be a huge result and would set them up well for their remaining two matches against Derry and Longford.

“It’s going to be a tight league. You’d like to feel like you’re in a strong position especially being at home. Cavan will feel in an even stronger position with being champions.

“ We know Cavan is going to be a tough proposition but we’re hoping to give a good account of ourselves. We know if we work hard, we’re a hard team to play against. The fellas just need to put in a lot of hard work to get a result.”

The Breffni men are widely fancied to come out of Brewster Park with a win but McMenamin is not giving much credence to opinions.

“People are allowed to have opinions and some people have a lot of opinions, other people don’t have too many. It’s not in the back of our mind, it’s not in the back of my mind anyway. You have to look at it- is their opinion validated? It is, because we’re playing the Ulster Champions and that’s the challenge that we’re up against and we can only relish these challenges and it’s great to be playing the Ulster Champions so early on in the season.

